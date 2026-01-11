'Clarifying Paternity, Intimacy Struggles, & Erectile Dysfunction': Expert Answers To Common Sexual Health Queries | File Pic (Representative Image)

I had a casual fling with a colleague during an outing. I had intercourse with my husband two days before that. I am now pregnant. How do I make sure that the child is indeed with my husband? I am 32 years old and this is my first pregnancy. RS, Thane

Take care of your health. It would be wise to consult your gynaecologist, who will guide you to a genetic counsellor. They can throw a light in detail. There is an advanced DNA “non-invasive prenatal paternity test”, for the child in the womb. Sooner the better for you.

I am a 44-year-old woman. Of late, my husband’s personal hygiene has been pathetic because of which I hate to have sex with him. But this is creating a strain. SK, Mulund

Agreed, it affects your moods and is difficult emotionally to have sex if the partner is unhygienic. I would like to throw light on your words ‘of late’, which means it was not the case earlier. Kindly figure out why he is so. Do you find changes in his other regular patterns? Is he not keeping himself up to the mark nowadays as he used to? It simply points towards his emotional low state if his overall standards are low. He needs medical help. If you feel all is overall normal except the sexual part, then talk to him about it openly and calmly so that sex life can be regained as exciting as earlier. Keeping his respect, tell him what you feel and what changes you want.

I am a 49-year-old married man, who is now facing erectile dysfunction. How safe is it to use Viagra? VP, Girgaum

Viagra is commonly called a ‘recreational pill’. Please pause before you take Viagra, PDE5 inhibitors by yourself. Take the medicine only if it is prescribed by a sexologist after a detailed case history. The most common side effects are headache, facial flushing, blurred vision, or sensitivity to light. Erections are not going to be the same as they were in your twenties. Do not label yourself having an ‘erectile dysfunction’ unless and until it is diagnosed by a professional. So, be wise in meeting a sexologist who will guide you right, and, if needed, will prescribe the right medicine in the right dose. Self-medication with a recreational pill may turn into a nightmare.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com