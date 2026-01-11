Hailey Bieber Receives Style Trailblazer Award In Archival Armani Prive Metallic Dress From 2009

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 11, 2026
Hailey Bieber had all eyes on her at the WWD Style Awards in Santa Monica, where the internet-favourite fashion icon took home the Style Trailblazer Award
The Rhode founder graced the night in a silver Armani Privé gown from the Spring 2009 Haute Couture collection, instantly elevating the red carpet with a rare archival fashion pick
Styled by Andrew Mukamal, the midi ensemble featured a sleeveless pattern, a plunging neckline and hourglass silhouette
The vintage dress was entirely adorned with intricate silver metallic beadwork and shiny embellishments that shimmered as she walked
Hailey paired the gown with striking 30-carat Asscher-cut diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, along with multiple diamond rings
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, sculpted jaw, shimmering eyes, highlighted glow and nude lips
Hailey rounded off her archival look with a middle-parted natural open hairdo, letting her couture do the talking
