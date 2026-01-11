 BLACKPINK's Jennie Drops Jaws In Rare 60-Carat Pigeon Blood Ruby & Diamond Necklace Worth A Whopping $4 Million
BLACKPINK’s Jennie stole the spotlight at the 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taipei, dazzling in a Maison Margiela red couture gown paired with a $4 million pigeon blood ruby and diamond necklace. The singer won four awards, including the inaugural Artist of the Year Daesang, and closed the night with a show-stopping performance.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Jennie at Golden Disc Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@newsjennie)

Singer-actor Jennie didn't just attend the 40th Golden Disc Awards, she owned the night. From commanding the red carpet in a fiery couture to walking away with multiple awards, the BLACKPINK star proved why she remains one of K-pop's most powerful global icons. Held at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan on January 10, the star-studded evening saw Jennie dominated the show like no other.

Jennie's hot-red couture

For the grand night, Jennie stepped out in a bold, sculptural red gown straight from Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture collection, designed by Glen Martens. The avant-garde creation featured a strapless, sharply structured bodice that highlighted her silhouette, while dramatic draped sleeves flowed down to the floor. The softly pleated skirt gave the gown a fluid, almost architectural finish.

Neckpiece that broke the internet

While the dress was undeniably show-stopping, it was Jennie's jewellery that truly broke the internet. She adorned her look with a custom-made diamond and ruby necklace crafted exclusively for her by Antoine, under the creative direction of Eliana Sbaragli.

Entirely handcrafted in the brand’s private lab in Rome, the statement neckpiece featured an ultra-rare 60-carat Burmese pigeon blood ruby, one of the most coveted gemstones in the world, set in 18KT white gold. Adding to its opulence were 27 carats of natural D-colour diamonds, as shared by the brand.

The necklace, reportedly valued at a staggering $4 million, was paired with matching 18KT white gold diamond stud earrings, each weighing 1.5 carats.

Jennie's beauty look remained soft yet luminous, with rosy cheeks, subtly shimmering eyes and nude lips. Her hair, styled in a sleek middle-parted updo, ensured the focus stayed firmly on the couture gown and headline-making jewels.

Singer creates history with big win

Beyond the red-carpet, Jennie ruled the awards stage as well. She emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home four awards, including the newly introduced Artist of the Year Daesang, making her the first soloist to win the honour. She also secured major wins in the digital song category both as a solo artist and as part of BLACKPINK for their hit "Jump," along with the Global Impact with Prizm Award.

Jennie closed the ceremony in her true style with a high-energy performance of "Filter," "Damn Right," and "Like Jennie," bringing the packed Taipei Dome to its feet and cementing her status as the moment’s undisputed star.

