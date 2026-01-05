BTS Breaks The Internet! Mega K-Pop Group CONFIRMS Comeback Album With 14 Songs After 4 Years, Share Big Update On World Tour 2026

It finally feels real. After years of waiting, hints, military updates, and endless theories, Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, are officially marching back as a full group and the excitement is so intense that even platforms couldn't handle it.

Moments after BigHit Music (BTS agency) revealed the comeback announcement, fans flooded Weverse so heavily that the app reportedly slowed and briefly crashed. If this is what pre-release chaos looks like, March is going to be wild.

BTS comeback 2026 on March 20

After three years and nine months of waiting, the world's largest boy group is finally making a much-awaited comeback on March 20, 2026.

All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have wrapped up mandatory military service, and their reunion will be marked by the release of their fifth studio album, dropping at 1 PM KST.

Sharing the announcement, BigHit wrote, "This new album is especially meaningful as it marks the group’s first album release in approximately three years and nine months, while also presenting the direction the seven members will move toward going forward."

Swipe to read the full announcement:

Every member reportedly contributed creatively with lyrics, ideas, and emotional reflections shaped across the hiatus.

BigHit added, "The members were deeply involved throughout the songwriting process, infusing their own thoughts and colours, and expressed through music the emotions and concerns they felt during their journey."

The album carries 14 tracks, positioned as a love letter to ARMY. "Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that's most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time," the agency stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shares World Tour plans

As if a comeback wasn't enough, BigHit confirmed a world tour with details rolling out soon. According to them, the full schedule announcement is set for January 14, 2026, at 12 AM KST. Fans are already predicting record-breaking ticket demand

Alongside the announcement, a refreshed branding was revealed, featuring a design featuring three red circles, teased through New Year postcards and the official site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile in Seoul, massive teaser installations lit up the Sejong Center stairs, turning the city into a pre-comeback billboard and fans into paparazzi. Additionally, a dedicated website for the album countdown has been revealed, hinting this comeback is set to script history in the music world.

Read Also Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From military hiatus to mega comeback

The BTS hiatus began when Jin enlisted in December 2022, followed by the rest of the group. Jin returned first in June 2024, with the remaining members completing service through 2025.

Now, fully reunited, BTS stands at the starting line again and judging by the internet meltdown, the world’s most powerful pop group is about to reset the scoreboard.