Did BTS' V Just Confirm India Concert? Kim Taehyung's 'Indian ARMY, See You Next Year' Shocks Desi Fans

Indian BTS ARMY may have just received the biggest news of their lives. On December 27, BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, casually dropped a line that instantly set the internet on fire. What seemed like a warm greeting during a Weverse live quickly turned into a moment Indian fans will never forget.

Did V confirm an India concert?

During his Weverse live interaction, V greeted fans with a cheerful "Namaste" and then added the now-viral line: "Namaste, namaste Indian ARMY. See you next year!"

That single sentence was enough to spark massive speculation. While the singer didn't officially announce tour dates, fans believe this was a strong hint that India could finally be on BTS’ concert map.

Check out the Weverse live clip below:

Fans left shocked and emotional

The reaction from Indian ARMY was instant and emotional. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with excitement. One fan wrote, "Wowww this is true. God himself confirmed." Another shared their disbelief saying, "OMG CAN'T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST HEARD!!!!" While a third user added, "Seeing them live will finally come true." For many fans who’ve waited years to see BTS live, this moment felt surreal and the excitement doesn't seem to slow down.

BTS World Tour 2026 buzz grows stronger

2026 is already a huge year for BTS. All seven members, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, completed their mandatory military service and returned by June 2025. The group is expected to release a new album, followed by a global world tour in spring 2026.

According to Korean media outlet Naver, the tour may run from May to December 2026 with nearly 65 shows worldwide, attracting close to 4 million fans. Each concert could host over 60,000 attendees.

Why India feels more likely now

Adding fuel to the excitement, BTS' agency HYBE launched HYBE INDIA in Mumbai in September 2025, signalling a strong push into the Indian market.

Interestingly, BTS had earlier planned a Mumbai stop during their cancelled 2020 tour. With India’s growing fanbase and HYBE’s local presence, an India concert in 2026 now feels more possible than ever, though official confirmation is still awaited.