 Did BTS' V Just Dance To An Indian Song? Kim Taehyung's Video Of 'Ice-Cream Trend' With Goes Viral – WATCH
Did BTS' V Just Dance To An Indian Song? Kim Taehyung's Video Of 'Ice-Cream Trend' With Goes Viral – WATCH

BTS’ V stunned the internet after a video of him dancing to the trending Indian “Ice Cream Khaungi, Kashmir Jaungi” song went viral. Wearing an open floral shirt and black shorts, Taehyung nailed the choreography, sending fans, especially Indian ARMYs, into a meltdown. Social media is flooded with excitement, disbelief, and nonstop praise for the unexpected but delightful crossover moment.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
BTS' V has once again taken over the internet, and this time, it's a moment that has desi fans celebrating like never before. A new video of Kim Taehyung grooving to the popular Indian "Ice Cream Khaungi, Kashmir Jaungi" trend has gone viral across social platforms, leaving ARMYs worldwide, especially in India, in complete disbelief and excitement. The clip, now circulating widely, has sparked a frenzy as fans witness the K-pop superstar effortlessly joining in on a trend that has been dominating Indian reels for weeks.

In the now-viral video, V is seen matching the steps of the famous "Ice Cream Khaungi, Kashmir Jaungi" choreography with surprising accuracy. In the clip, the South Korean singer is dressed in a floral shirt worn open to reveal his toned abs, paired with black denim shorts. His adorable charm and precise moves have only added to the buzz.

About the viral Ice-Cream dance trend

The "Ice Cream" trend itself has been a massive hit across social media platforms in India. The viral lyrics is from the 2014 'Ice-cream' song from movie The Xposs, sung by singers Himesh Reshammiya, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Palak Muchhal. The challenge involves expressive, upbeat movements that have taken over Instagram reels.

While the trend has seen thous

ands of recreations, V’s version has become an instant sensation, not only because of his star power but also for the unexpected crossover between K-pop and Indian internet culture.

BTS' Jungkook Is The Real Showstopper At Calvin Klein's NYFW Show; ARMYs Can't Keep Calm Over His...
Fans react to V’s viral moment

As soon as the clip surfaced, the internet exploded with reactions. Indian ARMYs, especially, wasted no time expressing their shock and admiration. One user wrote, "Icecream lao re Mr Handsome k liye," while another couldn’t believe their eyes, saying, "Is he really dancing to that."

The comments kept pouring in, with one fan adding, "Those abs omg I'm not okay," and another humorously confessing, "Like bro I was eating my food fell out of mouth he is getting me crazy and those abs hyyy."

