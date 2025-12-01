Kareena Kapoor Stuns At Qatar F1: Poses With Gordon Ramsey, David Beckham & Steve Harvey

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 01, 2025

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stole the spotlight on social media during her attendance at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Sharing a dazzling set of photos under the caption “Qatar F1-2025,” she offered fans an exclusive look into her high-octane, star-studded evening

Dressed in a sleek white shirt and trousers paired with a slate-blue blazer, Kareena delivered a sharp and classy look that perfectly matched the luxe F1 ambience

From posing near the pit lane to capturing race cars zooming past in a blur of speed, her photo dump had fans convinced she’s the ultimate global icon

The highlight? Kareena casually hanging out with global celebrities like David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, and Steve Harvey

She also shared a cute picture of her wearing headphones to protect her ears from the loud sound of F1 cars that don't really feel like noise

And once the adrenaline rush calmed, she satisfied her cravings with delicious snacks from Shake Shack, proving even queens love a good burger moment

