 Delhi Crime Actress Shefali Shah Reveals Battling Imposter Syndrome: What Is This Condition?
Shefali Shah, despite a 30-year award-winning acting career,battles imposter syndrome and low self-esteem. Known for expressive performances in films like Delhi Crime and Dil Dhadakne Do, she says she often feels “not good enough” before every project. Imposter syndrome causes high achievers to doubt their skills, struggle with praise, and fear being exposed as a fraud, leading to anxiety

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Shefali Shah has spent nearly three decades proving her artistic brilliance on screen. Known for powerful performances in projects like Delhi Crime, Darlings, Jalsa, and Dil Dhadakne Do, she delivers depth even in silence, her emotional eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do remains one of the most moving examples of her expressive craft.

Her long list of national and international honours speaks volumes about her talent. Yet, behind the acclaim lies a surprising personal struggle.

“I Still Feel I’m Not Good Enough,” Says Shefali Shah

In a candid conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi of The Lallantop, Shefali revealed that her biggest battle is with self-doubt.

The actor admitted that she often feels she isn’t deserving of the praise she receives. She described her inner demon as “low self-esteem” that makes her believe: “I am not good enough.”

Despite years of success, she worries that she may fall short every time she signs a new project. Shefali shared that this constant fear stems from imposter syndrome, a psychological pattern where individuals undermine their own achievements.

What is Imposter Syndrome and Why Does It Happen?

According to National Institute Of Studies, Imposter syndrome is commonly found among high-performing people who fail to recognise their own abilities. Even with clear evidence of success, they fear being "exposed” as undeserving.

Common Symptoms of Imposter Syndrome:

-Persistent self-doubt despite proven talent

-Difficulty accepting compliments or recognition

-Anxiety about failure or not meeting expectations

-Overworking to “prove” oneself

-Feeling like achievements are due to luck, not skill

-Fear of being judged or discovered as a “fraud”

This condition can also trigger stress, burnout, and even depression if not addressed.

Breaking the Silence on Emotional Struggles

By opening up, Shefali Shah has given voice to a hidden challenge many artists face. Her honesty also serves as a reminder that success doesn’t always erase insecurity.

Mental health experts say that acknowledging such feelings is the first step toward overcoming them. With more celebrities like Shefali speaking openly, awareness around emotional well-being in the entertainment industry continues to grow.

Her journey inspires countless fans and upcoming actors who may also quietly struggle with self-doubt. You can excel, win awards, and still have days where confidence feels like a battle. And that’s okay.

