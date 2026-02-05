When Is Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi In 2026? Here's To Know Date, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Ganesha

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi | Canva

Dwijpriy Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival that comes in the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the waning moon half (Krishna Paksha) of the month, according to the Hindu calendar. It is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Worshipping the Lord with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge.

About Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is more than just a fast; it's the time to take a pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith. Worshipping Lord Ganesha with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge. On this day, devotees worship the Dwijapriya form of Lord Ganesha. This specific form of Lord Ganesha is exceptionally dear to the Dwijas (twice-born or seekers of knowledge) and helps in acquiring wisdom, intelligence, and clearing mental or spiritual obstacles.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day is being observed on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:09 AM on Feb 05, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 12:22 AM on Feb 06, 2026

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:18 PM

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 | X/ @Astro_Healer_Sh

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't see the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Ganesha. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Lord Ganapati mantra and finally perform Lord Ganesha aarti.

Lord Ganesha mantra meaning

ॐ वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ (Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha). This mantra translates to "O Lord with curved trunk, huge body, radiant like millions of suns, may all my tasks always be accomplished without any obstacles."