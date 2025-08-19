 In This Pune Temple, Lord Ganesha's Idol Has Three Trunks; Here You'll Find Bappa Seated On A Peacock
The Triusund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple is named after Lord Mayureshwar, a form of Lord Ganesha which is said to be the remover of obstacles and the patron of arts, wisdom, and prosperity.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple | Instagram/ indicnomad

Pune is often referred to as the cultural capital of Maharashtra. The city is known for its rich history, vibrant festivals, and spiritual landmarks. Among the many places of worship in the city, the temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha stand out due to their historical importance, cultural relevance, and the devotion they inspire. Lord Ganesha is called the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. Pune is home to several ancient and famous temples dedicated to the deity.

About Triusund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple

One of the unique temples in Pune is the Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple, which is located in the village of Mayureshwar in Maharashtra. This temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha in a rare and distinctive form — a three-trunked idol of the deity. The temple is named after Lord Mayureshwar, a form of Ganesha which is said to be the remover of obstacles and the patron of arts, wisdom and prosperity.

The Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati idol is carved with three trunks, which is a rare and revered representation of Lord Ganesha, symbolising his multi-faceted abilities and powers. It is believed that the three trunks represent his ability to handle different aspects of life simultaneously — the material, spiritual, and intellectual realms.

Triusund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple

Triusund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple | X/ @samraggi_debroy

Built in the 18th Century

The history of the temple dates back centuries, with the idol having been discovered in the region centuries ago. It was built in the 18th Century by Bhimjigiri Gosavi. The temple also boasts of beautiful architecture, with intricate carvings and a peaceful ambiance, and is a blend of architectural styles influenced by Rajasthan, Malwa, and South India. According to legend, a sage named Vighneshwar once found the idol buried in the ground and brought it to light. Since then, the temple has become a significant spiritual and cultural hub for devotees who seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

The temple is famous during Ganesh Chaturthi

The Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple is especially famous during Ganesh Chaturthi, when thousands of devotees from Pune and beyond come to worship the three-trunked Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for wisdom, wealth, and success. Its unique idol and serene setting make it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Pune's rich cultural heritage.

