Travel: 7 Must-Visit Waterfalls To Explore In Meghalaya

By: Sunanda Singh | August 18, 2025
Nohsngithiang Falls is considered a significant place, and it is surrounded by lush greenery. It is also called the Seven Sisters waterfall.
For adventurous souls, Wei Sawdong Falls is a must-visit. This nature lover's paradise offers breathtaking views and thrilling activities like trekking. The refreshing cold water of the natural pool-like structure is perfect for a dive.
Dainthlen Falls is highly recommended by tourists and is one of the popular places in Cherrapunji.
Elephant Falls is one of the most well-known waterfalls in Meghalaya. The stunning fall is surrounded by lush greenery. This location is 12 kilometers from Shillong.
Krang Suri Falls is another place to visit. The waterfall offers enchanting beauty in its surroundings.
Rainbow Falls is situated in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The 100-foot-tall waterfall is famous for the rainbow that forms the base of the falls on sunny days.
Kshaid Khudoi, also known as Khudoi Falls, is a popular waterfall in the West Khasi Hills District. It is located in Sohtyngkhur Village, near Mairang.
