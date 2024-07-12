IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Chhattisgarh

By: Rahul M | July 12, 2024
Chhattisgarh is popular for its culture, tradition, waterfalls, and much more. Take a look at some of the places you can visit in the state.
The Chitrakote Falls is one of the largest waterfalls in the state, situated on the Indravati River. It is considered one of the best picnic spots in the state.
Tirathgarh Waterfall is a natural wonder that you should not miss while exploring the state.
The Dholkal Ganpati Temple, a sacred abode of Lord Shiva, is a place of spiritual significance. Surrounded by valleys and lush greenery, it offers a serene setting for spiritual contemplation.
Narayanpal Temple is home to Lord Vishnu. It is the best place for those who want to seek solace.
Indravati National Park is a home to numerous wildlife animals including deer. It is the best place for animal lovers.
The Lakshmana Temple, a testament to the architectural prowess of ancient India, is a must-visit for its stunning red brick structure. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it is a sight to behold.
Madku Dweep is a serene island surrounded by the Shivnath River. An ancient Shiva temple on the island is also believed to exist.
