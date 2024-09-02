IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In Bihar

By: Sunanda Singh | September 02, 2024
Bihar, a northeastern state of India, is known for its historical significance. Explore some of the major historical sites in the states, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Nalanda University, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the oldest universities in the World. It is a must-visit site for history enthusiasts.
Mahabodhi Temple, one of the most revered temples in India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is situated in Bodh Gaya. It was founded by Pala King Dharmpala in the 8th century and it is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.
Sabhyata Dwar in Patna is also known as the Civilization Gate. The red and white brick Victory Memorial is situated on the bank of the Ganga River.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University is located in Darbhanga and it is said that the campus was once the residence of Darbhanga Maharaj.
Ananda Stupa is another place to visit in Bihar. It is situated in the Vaishali district and is considered a sacred Buddhist place.
The Vishwa Shanti Stupa, also known as the World Peace Pagoda, is located in Rahgir. It was built in 1969 and is considered a symbol of peace and harmony.
Rohtas Fort, or Rohtasgarh, is situated in Rohtas town. It is another historical site to visit in Bihar.
