IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Places In Uttar Pradesh

By: Sunanda Singh | August 29, 2024
Uttar Pradesh, the largest state of India, is known for its diverse culture, food, temples, historical places and much more. Let's explore seven historical sites that are mentioned in next slides.
Canva
The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is situated in Uttar Pradesh's Agra City. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a marvelous white tomb which is known for its architecture.
Canva
Buland Darwaza is the tallest gateway in the world which is located in Fatehpur Sikri. The majestic site is also known as "Door of Victory" stands tall in the open blue sky.
Canva
Mushir Zadi, which was built between 1848 and 1850, is situated in the Kaiser Bagh Palace in Lucknow.
Canva
Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow was built by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daula. The Sixty feet tall gateway is located in Lucknow and is one of the oldest structures in the city.
Canva
Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, which is situated in Agra is called as "Baby Taj." It is situated on the bank of the Yamuna River.
Canva
The Agra Fort is also known as Agra's Red Fort. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is another historical place to visit in the state.
Canva
Jhasi Fort is also called as Jhansi ka Qila is situated in Jhansi. It is one of the significant historical site in Uttar Pradesh which you should not miss out while exploring the state.
Canva
