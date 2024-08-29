IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Hill Stations To Explore In September In India

By: Sunanda Singh | August 29, 2024
India, a biodiverse peninsula, is nestled with natural beauties, including hill stations, rivers, forests and more. Let's explore seven hill stations in India in September.
Leh is situated in Ladakh and surrounded by the Himalayas. It is known for its beauty and serene places, which have attracted tourists.
Kodaikanal, situated in Tamil Nadu, is another place to visit during September. The picturesque place is nestled with lush greenery and mountains.
Almora is one of the serene places in the state of Uttarakhand, which is surrounded by majestic mountains, rivers and lush greenery.
Nainital, also known as the Lake District, is a haven of tranquility with its numerous beautiful lakes.
Kinnaur is one of the most adventurous and beautiful places in India. It is one of the most sacred site for Hindus and Buddhists as it is home to Kinaaur Kailash.
Saputara in Gujarat is another beautiful hill station to explore in the month of September. It is best known for trekking and hiking.
Mussoorie, nestled in the embrace of Dehradun city, is a hill station that beckons with its majestic mountains, valleys and a lushness that seems to defy reality. It's a top draw for tourists in the state.
