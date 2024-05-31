IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Uttarakhand

By: Sunanda Singh | May 31, 2024
Uttarakhand is one of the most beautiful states in India. The state is known for numerous religious sites and natural beauties.
Auli is the town in Chamoli district that offers adventurous activities like skiing and panoramic views of its surroundings.
Mussoorie, nestled in the embrace of Dehradun city, is a hill station that beckons with its majestic mountains, verdant valleys, and a lushness that seems to defy reality. It's a top draw for tourists in the state.
Nainital, a haven of lakes and lush greenery, is a serene hill station that also boasts the revered Naina Temple, a testament to the devotion of its people and a beacon of spirituality.
Dhanaulti is surrounded by dense forests and majestic Himalayas, which makes it best for hiking and trekking.
Chamoli is another beautiful hill station nestled with natural beauty. The district is also known for the Valley of Flowers, which is home to numerous wildlife flowers.
If you want to travel to the state of Almora, you won't want to miss out. The natural paradise offers tranquility and a sense of spirituality, as it has numerous temples.
Chamba, located on the outskirts of Uttarakhand, is a scenic spot that provides relaxation from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan region.
