Climb Nearly 100 Himalayan Mountains In Nepal For Free; Here's How

Representative Image | Canva

For seasoned climbers, Nepal has always been the go-to spot. But here’s some exciting news: for the next two years, adventurers can attempt nearly 100 (97 to be precise) Himalayan peaks in Nepal without paying climbing fees. Yes, you read that right; scaling mountains that usually cost thousands of dollars will now be free of charge.

Nepal’s big initiative for climbers

The initiative is taken by Nepal’s tourism department, where 97 mountains in Karnali and Sudurpaschim, two of Nepal’s least-developed but most scenic regions, will be free. By cutting fees, the government hopes to encourage climbers to explore these remote areas, benefiting both tourism and local communities.

This initiative not only spreads tourism but also opens doors for pioneering climbers. "The government of Nepal wants to disseminate to the global mountaineering community that so many alluring and worth-climbing mountains are located in those two provinces," said Himal Gautam, director at the Nepal Tourism Department, to CNN.

He added, "The government of Nepal has opened 462 mountains for commercial expedition. Out of them, 102 mountains are still virgin; they are waiting for the first climbers."

Why this bold move?

Nepal is home to over 490 mountains, including eight of the world’s 10 tallest peaks. Yet, the majority of climbers head straight for Everest or a few well-known giants.

According to the BBC, Mount Everest alone accounted for three-quarters of Nepal’s $5.9 million mountaineering revenue last year. But as Everest fees are expected to rise to nearly $15,000 from September, the government wants to redirect attention toward lesser-known peaks.

Everest is becoming more congested every year. In 2024 alone, 421 climbers scaled the world’s tallest peak, while the 97 other mountains together saw just 68 climbers.

To ease the strain, the government has reportedly introduced a new rule where anyone attempting Everest must first prove they’ve climbed at least one 7,000-metre-plus mountain in Nepal.