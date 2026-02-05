Kangana Ranaut’s Saree Game In Parliament Is Winning Hearts On Internet- Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 05, 2026
Bollywood actor & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is turning heads with her power looks during Parliament Budget Sessions.
On day 1 of the budget session, Kangana donned a handloom saree and paired it with an overcoat and boots.
On day 3 of the budget session she was again spotted wearing a long overcoat with square-shaped glasses.
Kangana's day 4 look grabbed attention as she was captured wearing Himalayan cap, a nod to her hometown.
On day 5 she went a step ahead in appearing in a stylish way at the parliament, with a chic black coat over her saree.
This is not her first time grabbing eyeballs for fashion game at the parliament sessions.
She have always set a high bar when it came to her saree power looks.