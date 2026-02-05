 Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleValentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day

Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day

Valentine’s Week 2026 begins on February 7 and ends on February 14, offering couples a full week of celebrations. The week includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. With dates spread across weekdays and weekends, planning ahead can help avoid missing special moments.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day | FPJ

The first weekend of February 2026 is just around the corner, and love is already blooming everywhere, leading to the lovers' carnival, Valentine's Day. From newly turned couples to long-term soulmates, everyone is checking their calendars to plan their special dates in advance. Here's a sneak peek at this year's Valentine's Week, which starts on Saturday, February 7 and culminates with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Valentine's week begins with Rose Day and goes ahead with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, winding up with Valentine's Day.

February 7 (Saturday) - Rose Day

February 8 (Sunday) - Propose Day

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sudhir Mehta, Industrialist Who Took Helicopter Ride To Escape Over 30-Hour Gridlock On Mumbai-Pune Expressway?
Who Is Sudhir Mehta, Industrialist Who Took Helicopter Ride To Escape Over 30-Hour Gridlock On Mumbai-Pune Expressway?
Pakistan's Economy In Deep Crisis With Soaring Poverty, India Emerges As World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy
Pakistan's Economy In Deep Crisis With Soaring Poverty, India Emerges As World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy
'It's A Pity...': Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Rekindles Bangladesh Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup; Video
'It's A Pity...': Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Rekindles Bangladesh Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Pakistan: Ajay Banga Highlights Integrated Housing Need, Connects Safe Homes With Human Capital Development
Pakistan: Ajay Banga Highlights Integrated Housing Need, Connects Safe Homes With Human Capital Development

February 9 (Monday) - Chocolate Day

February 10 (Tuesday) - Teddy Day

February 11 (Wednesday) - Promise Day

February 12 (Thursday) - Hug Day

February 13 (Friday) - Kiss Day

February 14 (Saturday) - Valentine's Day

What's Special This Year?

Whether it’s exchanging roses, sharing chocolates or simply spending quality time together, Valentine’s Week is all about meaningful gestures and loving moments. This year, with the dates falling conveniently across weekdays and weekends, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan surprises, dates and mini celebrations in advance.

Mistakes To Avoid During Valentine's Week:

One common mistake people make during Valentine’s Week is losing track of the dates and realising it too late. Forgetting Rose Day or missing Chocolate Day can turn a sweet plan into a spoiled date. To avoid last-minute panic, set reminders in advance or save the Valentine’s Week calendar on your phone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day
Valentine's Week 2026 Calendar: From Feb 7 To 14, Know When Is Rose Day, Kiss Day & Chocolate Day
Gen Z Love Language: What Is 'Throning', The Toxic Relationship Trend That's Taking Over Modern...
Gen Z Love Language: What Is 'Throning', The Toxic Relationship Trend That's Taking Over Modern...
'She's A Beauty!' American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy & Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter Savithri;...
'She's A Beauty!' American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy & Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter Savithri;...
India Returns To Venice Biennale 2026 With 'Geographies Of Distance: Remembering Home'
India Returns To Venice Biennale 2026 With 'Geographies Of Distance: Remembering Home'
Prawn Biryani by Koli Women Wins Hearts at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Prawn Biryani by Koli Women Wins Hearts at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival