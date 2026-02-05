Gen Z Love Language: What Is 'Throning', The Toxic Relationship Trend That's Taking Over Modern Dating

With V-Day just around the corner, singles are possibly hunting for their Prince Charming or Dream Girl. But beware, because sometimes people wear masks and what could seem romantic and hunky-dory at first, might just end up being a red flag.

'Throning' is the term that defines dating to up your social status. The idea is to give your social image a boost by choosing to be in a relationship with someone with a certain standing in society, in order to elevate your status or social media image. However harmless it may seem at first, this dating trend leans more on image building and climbing up the social ladder rather than romantic connection.

According to the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report that "captures the living, breathing vocabulary of a generation that speaks in reactions, sound bites and viral slang", here's what the term actually means.

Throning: What is it?

It's when you date someone because they make you look better or cooler just by being with them.

Why it matters?

It shows how some people care more about their status or image than an actual connection in relationships.

Tip: Ask yourself are you dating for real connection or just to look good to others? Be mindful of the reasons behind your relationships.

Healthy relationships are about emotional connections. If you happen to date someone who has a great fan following on social media, obviously, you'll benefit from it. But that's something which happens organically. Just choosing to be in a relationship with a person to boost your social status could actually turn out to be pretty detrimental as when dating becomes a performance, and emotions are thrown out, the thrill of being in a relationship loses meaning.

'Throning' can also be called 'gold-digging' and 'throners' date for money, power, as well as social media following and influence.

What can you do about it?

The best way to ensure that you are not stuck with a 'throner' is to ask questions. Communicate openly what you want from a relationship and while over-analyzing is not going to help, it's best to be clear about your intentions right from the start.

Quiz your partner about what they want from the relationship and how, together, as a couple, you can make things healthy. Ask yourself, would they still love you if you didn't have the clout or social media following?

The Red Lab Dating Guide

This report isn't just a glossary. It's a snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion, and authenticity in seconds.

"In every generation, language becomes a mirror reflecting how people see the world, connect, and create identity. For Gen Z, that mirror glows, glitches, and scrolls at the speed of a meme," says Carol Goyal.

"Behind every word is a mindset, playful yet purposeful, casual yet deeply expressive," Carol shares. "From 'rizz' to 'slay', each phrase carries more than attitude; it carries context, confidence, and culture."