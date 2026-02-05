'She's A Beauty!' American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy & Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter Savithri; Netizens Call It A 'Blessing'

Vivek Ramaswamy & His Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter | X/ @VivekGRamaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Ohio gubernatorial candidate, and his wife, Apoorva, have announced the birth of their third child, a daughter, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. They named her Savithri.

She joins her two older brothers, Karthik and Arjun. The family released a statement in which they said both mother and baby are doing well. They also expressed their joy and gratitude for the message and support they have received from the country.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Apoorva welcome Savithri

Vivek Ramaswamy and Apoorva are already parents of two sons, and the birth marks the new addition to the Ramaswamy family. Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy is a politician and an American entrepreneur who was born in Cincinnati in August 1985 to Indian Hindu immigrants. In 2014, he founded a biotechnological company named Roivant Sciences. The entrepreneur graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in biology in 2007 and earned a J.D. degree from Yale University in 2013.

Ramaswamy, originally from Cincinnati, is an entrepreneur and businessman who has highlighted family, individual accountability, and economic liberty as fundamental principles during his public career.

Vivek Ramaswamy shares the picture of his family and says, "Apoorva and Vivek are happy to share the news of their daughter's birth, Savithri. Mom and baby are doing well, and the family is deeply thankful for the prayers and kind messages from Ohians and friends across the country."

Who is Apoorva Ramaswamy?

Apoorva Ramaswamy (formerly Tewari) is a notable laryngologist, surgeon, and assistant professor at The Ohio State University. She is well-recognised as the spouse of Vivek Ramaswamy, the business leader and 2024 Republican presidential contender. She was active in her husband's 2024 presidential campaign. She participated actively in her spouse's 2024 presidential campaign. The duo met at Yale and tied the knot in 2015, and they are now parents to three children.