AI-Designed Dress Becomes Star Attraction at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a major art and cultural festival in Mumbai. During this festival, individuals from various parts of India and the globe gather to showcase their cultural and traditional heritage, as well as display their skills. This year, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai is marking its 26th edition. However, are you aware that there is one installation that has been halting visitors in their paths!

It is a vivid red gown made completely with AI, using a 3D pen. Created by the Mumbai-based 3D printing firm WOL3D India, the dress is not sewn or woven, but meticulously crafted by hand, layer upon layer, employing a heated pen that dispenses biodegradable plastic filament. If you found this intriguing, continue reading the entire interview to discover how it was created.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the team at WOL3D India explained that the dress was conceptualised as an experiment to showcase how 3D pens can be used beyond toys and crafts, entering the world of fashion and wearable art. "Using a 3D pen, we created an entire dress and displayed it on a mannequin to show what is possible when technology meets creativity," they said.

Making of a red dress with a 3D pen

What adds to the beauty of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is the red dress showcased, crafted using a 3D pen. In reference to 3D printing, it describes a method that produces three-dimensional solid objects from one digital file. The red dress displayed in the stall represents the brilliance of AI, a 3D pen created using FDM technology.

In their briefing about the dress, the team states, "F signifies filaments, a category of vibrant thin thermoplastic material used for fused filament fabrication 3D printers." For the dress creation, the wire goes through the PTFE tube to the nozzle, and at 200 degrees Celsius, the nozzle heats up, causing the wire filament to melt. The wire that melts begins to create layers, which is how we print in layers to produce the item, and that’s how the dress was created. "Thus, you can create whatever you desire."

They further say, " Every curve, every fold, is built up filament by filament. While it’s primarily for display and learning purposes."

Red dress made with the help of 3D pen | FPJ/Sunanda Singh

Can this technology be used in wearable fashion?

"Definitely. In fact, wearable 3D-printed outfits exist globally. Using a 3D printer instead of a pen produces a smoother finish and more durable structure. But for the pen, it’s more about customisation and creativity, making intricate designs, patterns, and even miniatures."

They further explain, "We use filaments like PLA, which is sustainable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly, made from cornstarch. Everything we print, from toys to decorative items, supports the environment."

How does this fit into your larger 3D printing ecosystem?

"We have built India’s largest 3D printing farm, with over 200 printers at our Brahma facility in Kala Chowki. Visitors can see live 3D printing at our office or at events like Kala Ghoda Art Fest. Beyond fashion, we make toys, miniatures, god idols, and even custom movie props," WOL3D India team shares.

Where can people see the dress and your other creations?

Talking about their manufacture and products, they say, "The red dress is displayed at our office in Kala Chowki. People can also explore our live 3D printing at the Kala Ghoda Arts Fest, running till February 8. Beyond that, we have offices across India, from Kolkata to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Gujarat, where you can experience the 3D printing ecosystem firsthand."

Brahma: India's first 3D printer farm

Talking about the making of the 3D printing-related things, they add, "We create winglets and other materials in our printer farm, which is known as Brahma." In this farm, they create customised items as per demand and also sell 3D printers, which they import from China. A Mumbai-based company in the 3D printing, Brahma will complete 10 years. With over 200 3D printers operating 24*7, Brahma represents mass customisation, prototyping, and on-demand manufacturing all under one roof.