Shanaya Kapoor's 3D Croc With A Bucket Of Popcorn In Tu Yaa Main Spotted At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; Here's The Real Reason Behind It

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main is gearing up for its release with a promising storyline where a crocodile plays a pivotal role. Around the same time, a 3D model of a popcorn-holding crocodile is grabbing attention in PVRs and on social media.



A similar 3d model was spotted at the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, and surprisingly, these non-living crocs are interconnected.

These crocodile models are made by a small-sized 3D printing machine and the creative minds of WOL3D India. "We work with a lot of movies where we make their souvenirs, props, and some concepts which are based on the movies," says Rahul Chandalia, who is CEO at WOL3D India. He mentions that the croc with a bucket of popcorn is also made by them.

"In Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main, we have made this 3D printed crocodile face for them, which has been put in all the PVR Cinemas in Mumbai, with a popcorn holder in the center. It's as realistic as any crocodile," Rahul adds.



While Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are super occupied with the promotions of the film, the crocodile has also grabbed some eyeballs, not just in cinemas but also at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Tu Yaa Main is set to hit big screens this Valentine's Day on February 13.