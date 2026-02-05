 Nita Ambani's Stunning Red Saree Look Paired With Gold & Emerald Elephant Necklace
A video of Nita Ambani getting event-ready has gone viral, highlighting her regal red saree look. She paired a Swadesh red silk saree with a striking gold-and-emerald elephant motif necklace from her personal collection. Matching earrings, diamond kadhas and subtle kaleeras completed the look, perfectly blending heritage craftsmanship with timeless luxury.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Nita Ambani once again proved why her traditional fashion choices continue to set benchmarks, as a new video of her getting ready for an event surfaced online and instantly caught attention. Shared on February 5 by celebrity hair and makeup artists Ritika Kadam and Shayli Nayak, the video shows a glimpse into Nita Ambani’s meticulously styled red saree look, paired with a statement necklace from her collection.

The highlight of the ensemble was a striking gold-and-emerald necklace designed with intricately crafted elephant motifs. The single-strand necklace featured sculpted gold elephant forms seamlessly linked to oversized emerald stones.

Complementing the necklace, Nita Ambani opted for matching emerald and gold dangling earrings. She further accessorised with diamond-studded kadhas and finished the look with three delicate kaleeras.

Nita Ambani's Red Saree Look:

To match the grandeur of her jewellery, Nita Ambani chose a classic red silk saree from Swadesh, known for promoting Indian artisanal craftsmanship. The six-yard drape featured refined gold embroidery along the borders and an ornate gold design spread across the pallu.

Styled with a side-parted bun and understated makeup, the look struck a flawless balance between tradition and luxury.

