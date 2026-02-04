Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Enjoy Private Vacation In Saudi Arabia: Couple Explores World's Largest Mirrored Building - Check Out

After soaking up the luxurious Maldives island, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have switched turquoise waters for dramatic desert vistas. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a quiet, private getaway in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a destination known for its cinematic landscapes and architectural wonders.

Anant and Radhika Ambani explore Maraya

One photo from their trip shows the duo exploring some of AlUla's most iconic landmarks, including Maraya, the world's largest mirrored building. Rising out of the desert like an illusion, Maraya's reflective facade mirrors the surrounding sandstone cliffs and vast skies, making it appear almost invisible from certain angles.

The structure isn't just an architectural marvel; it also holds a Guinness World Record and doubles as a cutting-edge venue for global concerts, cultural exhibitions, and large-scale events.

View of Maraya |

Duo's laid-back, chic style

Anant and Radhika seemed to embrace the destination's laid-back vibe, opting for effortless, travel-friendly outfits rather than high-octane glamour. Anant kept his look simple and comfortable in a black full-sleeved shirt featuring a subtle tiger motif, paired with relaxed black trousers.

Read Also Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Are Currently Holidaying At This Luxurious Destination

Radhika, meanwhile, stepped into casual-cool territory. She chose a beige Christian Dior top with a clean neckline and a signature black logo, teaming it with dual-toned, mom-fit denim jeans. Her accessories followed the same minimal approach with a black smartwatch, a few statement rings, and classic stud earrings.

Beauty-wise, Radhika kept things soft and natural with nude-toned makeup, light eyeshadow, mascara, a hint of blush, and a nude lip. Her hair was left open in loose curls, parted to the side and flowing effortlessly.