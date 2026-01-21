 Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Are Currently Holidaying At This Luxurious Destination
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Are Currently Holidaying At This Luxurious Destination

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly holidaying in the Maldives, soaking in island luxury at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The couple arrived via private jet and are said to be staying in ultra-exclusive villas featuring private pools, personalised services and world-class dining, enjoying a quiet, high-end escape amid turquoise waters.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image

When your idea of a holiday involves privacy, postcard-perfect waters and next-level indulgence, the Maldives is a natural pick, and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are doing it the most luxurious way possible. After beginning the year immersed in spiritual and family commitments back home in Gujarat, the couple has now hit pause and flown off for a serene, sun-soaked escape that's all about quiet luxury and exclusivity.

Anant and Radhika's Maldives vacation

According to reports by Hotelier Maldives, Anant and Radhika are currently unwinding in the Maldives at the ultra-exclusive Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, one of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the world. Their getaway began around January 17, when Anant Ambani's private Boeing 737 jet reportedly landed in the island nation, accompanied by a sizeable security detail.

article-image

Known for hosting global dignitaries and celebrities, the resort is designed for guests who value discretion as much as indulgence. With a dedicated concierge team, private chefs and vast standalone villas, it offers the kind of seclusion VVIP guests expect.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | Image Courtesy: Hilton.com

Inside the ultra-private experience

The resort's villas are often described as among the finest in the Maldives. As per the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi official website, each comes with expansive living spaces, private plunge pools and direct access to the sea or beach.

Some villas even feature overwater hammock beds suspended above the reef, making ocean views part of everyday life. The design blends modern elegance with natural textures, ensuring luxury without losing the island vibe.

article-image

Beyond the villas, the Waldorf Astoria is a destination in itself. Guests can choose from 11 speciality dining venues, ranging from relaxed beachside meals to immersive fine-dining experiences.

One standout is Terra, where diners sit inside private bamboo pods nestled among treetops, offering both privacy and panoramic views. Another highlight is The Ledge by Dave Pynt, an Australian-style grill led by the chef behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends.

