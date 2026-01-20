Saif Ali Khan's 'Peaceful, Private' Space Away From Mumbai: Actor Gives Tour Inside His Luxurious New House In Qatar

Image Courtesy: Instagram (St Regis Residences)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has found himself a new space of serenity, and it's far from the chaos of movie sets and Mumbai traffic. The actor recently unveiled his stunning new home in Doha, Qatar, adding yet another glamorous address to his growing real estate portfolio that already includes the iconic Pataudi Palace and a chic Bandra apartment.

Saif Ali Khan welcomes new home in Doha

In a video shared by St Regis Residences Qatar on January 19, Saif offered fans a rare peek into his latest residence at The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, nestled within The Pearl, Doha's ultra-premium waterfront district.

Walking viewers through the space, Saif explained what drew him to this part of the world. "It's peaceful. It's luxurious, and it's very private," he said, summing up the vibe of the home in a few simple words. For the actor, the Doha house reflects what he seeks when life gets overwhelming. "It's secluded, and it's a wonderful place to come and think and unwind and to get away from a hectic life," he added.

Check it out below:

Inside his luxurious property

Step inside and you'll feel a clean, minimal yet luxurious aesthetic. The two-bedroom residence is designed in a soothing palette of dark wood and soft cream, creating an atmosphere that feels both opulent and understated.

The house features high ceilings, subtle surface lighting, elegant wainscoting and linen curtains, giving it a functional yet stunning look. Plush carpeting lines the bedrooms, and marble floors elevate the common areas. Artworks dot the walls, adding character, while a spacious walk-in closet completes the luxury quotient.

The living area strikes a balance between modern and vintage, featuring a sleek wooden cabinet, a glass coffee table, printed couches and a rich carpet anchoring the space. A neatly laid-out dining area blends seamlessly into the room, making it perfect for intimate dinners or relaxed evenings.

What's Saif's favourite corner?

While the property is exquisite in itself, Saif's favourite corner is the expansive balcony. In the video he shared, "It has to be this balcony. That's where the sun sets. And every night the lights come on in the marina, and it's a lovely place to sit." With views of the marina, palm trees and Doha’s skyline, the balcony feels like a front-row seat to calm.

For Saif, this Doha home isn't just a luxury address; it's a personal retreat that offers space to breathe and still feels like home away from India.