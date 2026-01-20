 150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic National Song
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic National Song

150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic National Song

India’s 77th Republic Day in 2026 will celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram as its central theme. Announced by the Defence Secretary, the Kartavya Path parade will honour the song’s legacy with rare 1923 paintings depicting its verses. Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, Vande Mataram remains a symbol of unity and patriotism.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic National Song | Canva

India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026 are set to carry historical significance, as the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram' completes its 150 years since its composition. The grand parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will revolve around these powerful patriotic verses, blending the spirit of India’s military strength and rich cultural diversity.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 16, 2026, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that “150 Years of Vande Mataram” will be the central theme of this year’s Republic Day Parade. The celebrations aim to honour the song’s legacy while showcasing how its message continues to inspire the nation even today.

As part of the visual storytelling along Kartavya Path, a historic collection of paintings created by artist Shri Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923 will be displayed as view-cutters during the parade. These paintings, originally published in the Bande Mataram Album (1923), visually depict the verses of Vande Mataram and offer a unique artistic interpretation of the song that once fuelled India’s freedom movement.

Read Also
Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon...
article-image

Vande Mataram Song:

FPJ Shorts
‘Not A Natural Part Of Denmark’: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov On Greenland Amid Trump's Push For US Takeover Of Island
‘Not A Natural Part Of Denmark’: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov On Greenland Amid Trump's Push For US Takeover Of Island
Karnataka DGP Dr Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Office Romances
Karnataka DGP Dr Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Office Romances
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Win Hearts Online
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Win Hearts Online

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 in Sanskritised Bengali, was later included in his celebrated novel Anandamath. It was first sung publicly by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress, cementing its place in the heart and soul of Indians.

After Independence, India officially adopted the first two verses of Vande Mataram as the National Song in 1950, granting it equal respect alongside the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. As the country marks 150 years of this timeless composition, Vande Mataram has once again taken centre stage through nationwide cultural programmes, educational initiatives, and mass-singing events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic...
150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic...
Saif Ali Khan's 'Peaceful, Private' Space Away From Mumbai: Actor Gives Tour Inside His Luxurious...
Saif Ali Khan's 'Peaceful, Private' Space Away From Mumbai: Actor Gives Tour Inside His Luxurious...
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find...
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find...
'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B....
'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B....
Sweet & Sexy! Inside Khushi Kapoor's Inspiring 'Padel' Session; Gen Z Actress Slays In Cute Fashion...
Sweet & Sexy! Inside Khushi Kapoor's Inspiring 'Padel' Session; Gen Z Actress Slays In Cute Fashion...