150 Years Of Vande Mataram! India's 77th Republic Day Theme Centered Around Iconic Patriotic National Song

India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026 are set to carry historical significance, as the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram' completes its 150 years since its composition. The grand parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will revolve around these powerful patriotic verses, blending the spirit of India’s military strength and rich cultural diversity.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 16, 2026, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that “150 Years of Vande Mataram” will be the central theme of this year’s Republic Day Parade. The celebrations aim to honour the song’s legacy while showcasing how its message continues to inspire the nation even today.

As part of the visual storytelling along Kartavya Path, a historic collection of paintings created by artist Shri Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923 will be displayed as view-cutters during the parade. These paintings, originally published in the Bande Mataram Album (1923), visually depict the verses of Vande Mataram and offer a unique artistic interpretation of the song that once fuelled India’s freedom movement.

Vande Mataram Song:

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 in Sanskritised Bengali, was later included in his celebrated novel Anandamath. It was first sung publicly by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress, cementing its place in the heart and soul of Indians.

After Independence, India officially adopted the first two verses of Vande Mataram as the National Song in 1950, granting it equal respect alongside the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. As the country marks 150 years of this timeless composition, Vande Mataram has once again taken centre stage through nationwide cultural programmes, educational initiatives, and mass-singing events.