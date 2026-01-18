 Samskrita Bharati Marks 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’ With 21 Runners At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
21 runners from Samskrita Bharati participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, promoting Sanskrit and health awareness. Volunteers in traditional attire distributed leaflets, raised slogans, and felicitated participants with Aukshan/Aarti near Hutatma Chowk. Leaders Neeraj Dandekar and Khyati Deshpande joined the initiative, marking the organisation’s third collaboration with social NGOs.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Among the thousands of participants in the Tata Mumbai Marathon were 21 runners from Samskrita Bharati. Their theme was 150 years of the national song, Vande Mataram. | X @samskritbharati & File Pic

Mumbai: Among the thousands of participants in the Tata Mumbai Marathon were 21 runners from Samskrita Bharati. Their theme was 150 years of the national song, Vande Mataram.

Energetic Volunteers

The volunteers who came from Goregaon / Badlapur to Girgaon, from 4:45 am to 9:30 am charged the atmosphere with Samskrit and health-related slogans at the charity corridor near Hutatma Chowk. Marathon participants responded to the slogans and calls by Samskrita Bharati volunteers.

Growing Impact

Samskrita Bharati Konkan Prant Mantri, Neeraj Dandekar and Sambhashan Shibiram Pramukh Khyati Deshpande were present along with the volunteers on this occasion. Vidya Adivarekar and her district team of South Mumbai took efforts to make this happen along with volunteers from other suburbs. This was Samskrita Bharati's third experience with NGOs doing social work in various fields. Konkan Sampark Pramukh of Samskrita Bharati, Haresh Amdekar expressed his confidence that with each passing year Samskrita Bharati will be able to increase the spread of its activities.

