Patil Family Retains Ward Number 1 In Bhiwandi; Mayuresh Patil Defeats BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s Son In Tight Contest

Ward No. 1 of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections—comprising Gokul Nagar, Kombadpada, Sangam Pada and the MHADA Colony—turned out to be one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested battlegrounds of the civic polls. |

Bhiwandi: Ward No. 1 of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections—comprising Gokul Nagar, Kombadpada, Sangam Pada and the MHADA Colony—turned out to be one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested battlegrounds of the civic polls. In a high-voltage electoral showdown, the veteran Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) leader and former mayor Vilas Patil, along with his wife and former mayor Pratibha Patil, once again asserted their dominance, successfully retaining their stronghold in the ward.

‘Giant Killer’ Emerges

Adding a dramatic twist to the contest, the couple’s son, Advocate Mayuresh Patil, emerged as the biggest talking point of the election after defeating Meet Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, earning the tag of a ‘giant killer’ across the city.

Vilas Patil’s political journey in the Kombadpada–Gokul Nagar belt began in 1991, and since then, he has remained an undefeated force in local politics. With this victory, Patil has registered his seventh consecutive win, creating a record that goes beyond even a double hat-trick. His wife, Pratibha Patil, has also completed a hat-trick of victories, winning for the third consecutive time since 2012.

Patil Family Influence

Since the formation of the municipal corporation two decades ago, the Patil family has effectively controlled power for nearly 10 years, with either Vilas Patil or Pratibha Patil occupying the mayor’s post. In a ward dominated by an educated trading community and a sizeable middle-class population, Vilas Patil has meticulously built a loyal support base—one that continues to deliver electoral success.

This election, however, posed one of the toughest challenges for the Patil family. BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule made the contest a prestige battle by fielding his son against Mayuresh Patil and deploying his full political machinery. The campaign period witnessed heightened tension in the area, with incidents of alleged model code violations, scuffles and verbal clashes, leading to cases being registered at the Nizampur police station. Given the volatile atmosphere, heavy police deployment was enforced on polling day to prevent untoward incidents.

Post-polling, Meer Choughule even celebrated with fireworks, expressing confidence in victory. However, the final results told a different story. Reiterating the Patil family’s enduring influence, Adv. Mayuresh Patil secured 7,469 votes, defeating Meet Choughule by a margin of 1,695 votes in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest.

Nail-Biting Result

The outcome has once again underlined the Patil family’s firm grip over Ward No. 1 and reaffirmed Vilas Patil’s reputation as one of the most resilient and influential leaders in Bhiwandi’s civic politics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/