Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title

Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title |

Mumbai: The winner in the Indian Elite Men's Full Marathon category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Kartik Karkera, was ecstatic with his victory and said it is the survival of the fittest.

Kartik won the Indian Elite Men's Marathon with a timing of 2:19.55 ahead of xx

It was a hazy and smog-filled Sunday morning in Mumbai and there were concerns whether runners would be affected by it.

"Of course, we start late. So after 8.30, it was a bit tough. Especially the new route was also a bit tough. It was my first time so I didn't think much.

I just did my thing. But everyone else said it was tough. Overall, it was tough. But it's survival of the fittest," he added.

Talking about his training program, the 29-year-old Karthik stated he trains hard for all marathons and marquee events.

"Last year, I did one full marathon. It was an unofficial marathon in Nasik city.

So it was of my hospital. I did it because last year there were national games. So I talked to my dean that if I won that marathon, will you give me one month break for my national game preparation. And that motivated me that time. And I won in a time of 2.20. It was a very cold, flat route and good climate. Very cool climate," Kartik added.

Kartik explained the motivation while participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon is the same every year but the nature of the motivation changes.

"This year, the motivation was Mumbai city. I have to do it. I got a lot of support from the crowd. I could hear my name in every kilometer. So I am grateful for that."

Karthik is an orthopaedic surgeon at Dr Vasanth Rao Pawar Hospital in Nasik.

He felt the climate and environment in Nasik was more suited for his training and fitness when it came to the marathons.

"In Mumbai, if I start, I can get a work. But then travelling and training is very difficult. There, the climate is good.

Travelling is very less. And then I can manage everything."

He said balancing both his medical career and his passion for marathons and distance running was tough but he was managing well.

"It is tough. Especially now that I am getting famous, I get a lot of individual clients. I have a lot of clients in OPD. I have a lot of consultations.

I have to ignore a lot of people. Because the patient flow has increased a lot. Because I help them to get back to their feet. If someone has a knee injury or a back injury, or if someone has any problem, I help them to get treatment. I give them a treatment. So I get a lot of good feedback." he added.

With the Coastal Road introduced into the Marathon's route this time around, Karthik felt it presented its own challenge.

"Coastal route is of course challenging in the next half. Because when you are tired, then the bridge comes. So it feels like you can see it from far that it is a very long bridge. It is mentally tough. And Pedder road also comes after 35. I was just walking that. But yeah, it is what it is. It is the same environment for everyone. Same situation for everyone. Same route. That is good.

Karthik revealed that he was not initially into long distance running and that happened to him over a period of time.

"I didn't start long distance running. I started swimming and shooting as a fun. So, especially in COVID year, my progress started improving because there was a break. My hostel was nearby. I used to run. I used to run in the morning and in the evening. It was off. Motivation came from my dad. He used to ask me when I used to study. When I used to have university at 8 o'clock. He used to ask me whether I went for running or not. So that was a different motivation," he added.