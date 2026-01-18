TATA Mumbai Marathon: From Aamir Khan, Dino Morea To Andre De Grasse, List Of Celebrities Spotted Running For A Cause

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 18, 2026
Several celebrities were spotted at todays TATA Mumbai Marathon alongsides runners.
Canadian runner and the official ambassador of the mega event, Andre De Grasse arrived in Mumbai days ago before the event.
Surprising his fans, Dino Morea was also spotted encouraging runners today at the starting point of the marathon.
Inspiring thousands, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also participated in the long marathon.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his family also participated in the marathon. His clan included his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan & Azad Rao Khan.
Aamir Khan was spotted encouraging runners with olympian Andre De Grasse.