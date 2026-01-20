 'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B. Merwan Irani Café Which Shut Down After 112 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B. Merwan Irani Café Which Shut Down After 112 Years

'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B. Merwan Irani Café Which Shut Down After 112 Years

Mumbai’s beloved Irani cafe B. Merwan & Co has shut its doors permanently after 112 years. Located near Grant Road station, the eatery was famous for kheema pav, omelettes and mawa cake. The quiet closure, marked only by a handwritten note, triggered an outpouring of nostalgia as foodies shared emotional memories online.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B. Merwan Irani Café Which Shut Down After 112 Years | X @karlkolah\ @SloganMurugan

Mumbai has lost another gem from its cape of old and vintage Irani eateries as iconic restaurant and cafe, B. Merwan & Co., shut down for foodies forever after 112 years. Located opposite Grant Road railway station, the restaurant has marked its presence on the hearts of customers over the decades. From their Kheema Pav, Omlette to Mawa & Walnut cakes, this eatery drew love from foodies across Mumbai.

While the charm of this century-old cafe was unbeatable, the owners chose a silent ending, skipping the big announcement or press release shutdown. A simple handwritten note on the door of the cafe was attached saying, "We are closed." The owners also thanked their loyal customers and foodies who poured love on the cafe, "We thank you for your patronage."

TAKE A LOOK:

Netizens Reactions:

FPJ Shorts
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore
OpenAI Rejects Apple's Deal To Build Siri To Focus More On Jony Ive-Designed Own AI Hardware
OpenAI Rejects Apple's Deal To Build Siri To Focus More On Jony Ive-Designed Own AI Hardware
IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Parents On Board For The First Time: Says, 'Ultimate Dream Just Came True'
IndiGo Pilot Welcomes Parents On Board For The First Time: Says, 'Ultimate Dream Just Came True'

The announcement has quickly gained attention online, and a wave of nostalgia spread in the comments with users sharing nostalgic and emotional memories from their cafe visits to Merwans, some from their childhood to the present.

One user wrote, "There was a time when daddy got mawa cake on salary day… Further, i know how his face wud lit up when i got the cake for him in his final years…" While one user commented, "I will miss mawa cake. Henceforth, that taste will always remain with me only in my mind."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @mumbaiinlast24hrs

One user quipped, "This was the only best thing to visit across that bridge for west side people." On the other hand users also blamed the modern cafe culture which is growing heavily in Mumbai. One user wrote, "Oh that’s really a loss.. the swanky cafe culture is responsible for these finest places to close down. Moreover, people are more interested in packaging than the taste…"

One user commented, "Mawa cakes, chairs and tables, paintings on the wall each and every thing was iconic...a place where time was frozen. I still can't believe it is closed?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find...
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find...
'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B....
'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B....
Sweet & Sexy! Inside Khushi Kapoor's Inspiring 'Padel' Session; Gen Z Actress Slays In Cute Fashion...
Sweet & Sexy! Inside Khushi Kapoor's Inspiring 'Padel' Session; Gen Z Actress Slays In Cute Fashion...
'Who Is Nora Fatehi?': YouTuber IShowSpeed Fails To Recognise Indian Actress At Afcon Final Match,...
'Who Is Nora Fatehi?': YouTuber IShowSpeed Fails To Recognise Indian Actress At Afcon Final Match,...
Isha Ambani In Valentino; Paying Homage To The Fashion Icon Who Passed Away At 93 By Remembering His...
Isha Ambani In Valentino; Paying Homage To The Fashion Icon Who Passed Away At 93 By Remembering His...