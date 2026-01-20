'Took Mawa Cake For Dad In His Final Years', Mumbaikars Share Nostalgic Memories From Iconic B. Merwan Irani Café Which Shut Down After 112 Years | X @karlkolah\ @SloganMurugan

Mumbai has lost another gem from its cape of old and vintage Irani eateries as iconic restaurant and cafe, B. Merwan & Co., shut down for foodies forever after 112 years. Located opposite Grant Road railway station, the restaurant has marked its presence on the hearts of customers over the decades. From their Kheema Pav, Omlette to Mawa & Walnut cakes, this eatery drew love from foodies across Mumbai.

While the charm of this century-old cafe was unbeatable, the owners chose a silent ending, skipping the big announcement or press release shutdown. A simple handwritten note on the door of the cafe was attached saying, "We are closed." The owners also thanked their loyal customers and foodies who poured love on the cafe, "We thank you for your patronage."

TAKE A LOOK:

Permanently closed says the notice outside. pic.twitter.com/l8vJHKcuAg — Mumbai | | Paused (@SloganMurugan) January 17, 2026

Netizens Reactions:

The announcement has quickly gained attention online, and a wave of nostalgia spread in the comments with users sharing nostalgic and emotional memories from their cafe visits to Merwans, some from their childhood to the present.

One user wrote, "There was a time when daddy got mawa cake on salary day… Further, i know how his face wud lit up when i got the cake for him in his final years…" While one user commented, "I will miss mawa cake. Henceforth, that taste will always remain with me only in my mind."

Comments | Instagram @mumbaiinlast24hrs

One user quipped, "This was the only best thing to visit across that bridge for west side people." On the other hand users also blamed the modern cafe culture which is growing heavily in Mumbai. One user wrote, "Oh that’s really a loss.. the swanky cafe culture is responsible for these finest places to close down. Moreover, people are more interested in packaging than the taste…"

One user commented, "Mawa cakes, chairs and tables, paintings on the wall each and every thing was iconic...a place where time was frozen. I still can't believe it is closed?