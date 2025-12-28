Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour

While celebrity homes are usually defined by designer decor, opulent details, and picture-perfect corners, Adah Sharma's Mumbai apartment flips the script entirely. Instead of grandeur, the actor's space that once belonged to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, embraces emptiness and calm. Recently featured in filmmaker Farah Khan's vlog, the house instantly stood out for what it doesn't have, making it one of the most unconventional celebrity homes in the city.

Check out the apartment tour:

A living room with… nothing

The moment Farah entered the house with her cook Dilip, she couldn't hide her shock. The living area had no sofa, no dining table, no chairs, just spotless white floors stretching endlessly. Cracking jokes, Farah remarked that the house looked like it had been "robbed" because of how empty it was.

Adah, however, sees things differently. For her, the open space is intentional. She described the apartment as a "blank canvas" where she can move freely. The actress revealed that she uses the space to rehearse Kathak, exercise, and even play sports indoors without obstacles.

Furniture-free living extends to hosting guests too. Adah explained she usually sits on the floor and offers mats instead of chairs. For Farah, she made a rare exception by arranging a bean bag, a detail that left the filmmaker both amused and impressed.

Minimal yet meaningful corners

While the home looks empty at first glance, it isn't without soul. There's a calm temple corner, an award display showcasing Adah's achievements, and even a plastic sword used for her martial arts practice.

Large glass windows give the house a jungle-like feel, allowing squirrels to casually enter and exit. The kitchen reflects Adah's roots, with traditional stone cookware sourced from Kerala replacing modern utensils.

Clearly, Adah's lifestyle choices go beyond decor. She was seen wearing grass slippers indoors, designed to feel like walking on real grass. The tour proved that for her, freedom and movement matter more than luxury furniture.