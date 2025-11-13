 Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set To Launch Their Own Luxury Private Island In Dubai? Here's What We Know So Far
B-town's most beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned heads as they arrived hand-in-hand at the DAMAC Islands 2 launch held at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 12, 2025.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor | Image: DAMAC | Instagram

Dubai just got a little more glamorous, and Bollywood might have something to do with it. B-town's most beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, turned heads as they arrived hand-in-hand at the DAMAC Islands 2 Launch held at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 12, 2025.

Themed “An Evening to Awaken the Senses,” the evening was an introduction to Dubai’s next chapter in luxury waterfront living, but what really got everyone talking were the whispers about Ranbir and Alia’s rumoured private island project.

Alia & Ranbir at DAMAC Dubai event

The couple’s arrival made headlines today, with Alia Bhatt stealing the spotlight in a bejewelled nude Bob Mackie gown, an archival masterpiece featuring flame-like pearl and sequin embellishments. Her look was completed with a sleek bun, golden heels, and diamond earrings.

Ranbir Kapoor, equally dapper, opted for a midnight-blue velvet tuxedo paired with blue-tinted glasses, perfectly complementing his wife’s dazzling ensemble.

article-image

The DAMAC Islands event itself was nothing short of a spectacle, featuring a fully immersive showcase that transported guests across eight dreamlike island experiences inspired by global destinations such as Santorini, the Maldives, and Mauritius. With live performances, striking visuals, and sensory-driven installations, the evening reflected Dubai’s bold ambition to redefine opulent coastal living.

article-image

Private island buzz

Now, to the part that has everyone buzzing. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be in talks to collaborate with a top UAE developer to create their own luxury private island. If true, it would be a first for Bollywood royalty. The island is said to feature ultra-luxe villas, private beachfronts, eco-conscious architecture, and five-star hospitality designed to reflect the couple’s refined aesthetic and global sensibility.

While neither the couple nor DAMAC has issued an official confirmation, insiders suggest that this project could redefine the intersection of celebrity influence and luxury real estate. If realised, it would mark a major milestone — not just for Ranbir and Alia, but for the growing trend of star-led global ventures and rising private island tourism.

