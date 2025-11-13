 Sudha Murty Shakes A Leg At Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Nephew's Baraat In Bengaluru: Watch Viral Video
A viral video of Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and author Sudha Murty dancing joyfully at Eric Mazumdar’s wedding baraat has won hearts online, celebrating friendship, grace, and ageless enthusiasm

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
A delightful video featuring Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty has taken social media by storm. The two eminent women were seen dancing together with infectious energy during the wedding baraat of Eric Mazumdar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s nephew and son of her brother, Ravi Mazumdar.

A viral moment filled with joy

The heartwarming clip, originally shared by entrepreneur and politician Anil Shetty, shows Sudha Murty and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw matching steps to lively dhol beats, radiating happiness as guests cheered them on. Shetty captioned the post, “Dancing with Sudha Murthy and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at a wedding. Ignore my dance steps as I was so happy to see two seventy-plus years young with so much energy.”

Fans across social media have applauded the video, calling it a rare and inspiring glimpse of two legendary women celebrating life with such enthusiasm.

A grand celebration in Bengaluru

The wedding festivities culminated in a lavish reception at Taj West End, Bengaluru, attended by several high-profile guests. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was among those present, extending his blessings to the couple on X (formerly Twitter): “Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.”

The newlyweds,Dr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar and Ashley Pournamdari, are based in the United States and celebrated their union with friends, family, and business leaders from India’s corporate and academic circles.

Who is Dr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar?

Dr. Eric Vivek Mazumdar is an accomplished academic, researcher, and Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). His research delves into the intersection of engineering, machine learning, and economics, particularly focusing on how algorithms can be applied in real-world societal systems.

He joined the Board of Biocon Limited in November 2021 as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, continuing his family’s legacy of leadership in science and innovation.

An alumnus of the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, Eric also holds a Bachelor of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A celebration that blends legacy, love, and learning

The sight of Sudha Murty and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, two pioneering women in India’s corporate and social landscape-dancing together has touched hearts across generations. Their joyous participation symbolises more than just celebration; it represents the vibrancy of lifelong friendship, shared values, and the spirit of embracing every moment.

