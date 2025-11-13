Think Rahul Gandhi Looks Handsome? Here's What Mom Sonia Gandhi Has To Say

Rahul Gandhi old video goes viral | Image Courtesy:

An old video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalling a childhood moment with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, has resurfaced online, and it’s once again winning the internet with its mix of humour and relatability. The clip, taken from an interview during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, shows a lighter side of the politician as he talks about how his mother never hesitated to keep him grounded.

'Perfectly average'

In the now-viral clip, Rahul is seen speaking with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, who compliments him on his looks. To this, the Congress MP laughs and recalls, “When I was a kid, I went to my mother and asked, ‘Mommy, am I good-looking?’ My mom looked at me and said, ‘No, you are perfectly average.’” The audience bursts into laughter, but Rahul adds that his mother’s honesty has always been part of who she is.

Check out the clip below:

He goes on to explain, "My mother is like that; she’ll immediately put you in your place. My father was the same. My whole family is like that. If you say something, they’ll make sure you’re right where you belong. So, when she said, ‘you are average,’ it just stuck with me."

The internet reacts

The heartwarming exchange has since gone viral again, with social media users flooding the comments section with witty and affectionate reactions. One user wrote, "He’s that kind of average who looks like he walked out of a Hollywood movie." Another commented, "Average? Sir, that’s the level of average luxury brands dream of!"

Others couldn’t resist a bit of humour. "If he’s average, I don’t even exist," joked one user, while another teased, "Maybe Sonia ji meant his father was the good-looking one!"