Shilpa Shetty Looks Effortlessly Stylish In Cropped Leather Jacket & Denim Corset

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 13, 2025

Shilpa Shetty recently posted a series of picture son her Instagram showcasing her charm through chic clothing

All images from Instagram

Shilpa stuns in a bold mix of textures-pairing a brown studded leather cropped jacket with a structured denim corset and oversized patchwork denim pants

The exaggerated wide-leg jeans with raw, frayed edges add an avant-garde twist, balancing power with playfulness

In the second outfit, Shilpa opts for a sophisticated white draped wrap blouse with a plunging neckline, tucked into high-waisted, faded grey flared jeans

A bold gold cuff bracelet and classic black heels elevate the look, adding a touch of glamour and authority

Her voluminous waves and soft, bronzed makeup highlight her features while maintaining an effortless, power-dressing appeal

he earthy brown leather contrasts beautifully with the cool blue tones of denim, creating a high-fashion, editorial vibe

Thanks For Reading!

Sudha Murty Shakes A Leg At Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Nephew's Baraat In Bengaluru: Watch Viral Video
Find out More