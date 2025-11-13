Shilpa Shetty Looks Effortlessly Stylish In Cropped Leather Jacket & Denim Corset

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 13, 2025
Shilpa Shetty recently posted a series of picture son her Instagram showcasing her charm through chic clothing
All images from Instagram
Shilpa stuns in a bold mix of textures-pairing a brown studded leather cropped jacket with a structured denim corset and oversized patchwork denim pants
The exaggerated wide-leg jeans with raw, frayed edges add an avant-garde twist, balancing power with playfulness
In the second outfit, Shilpa opts for a sophisticated white draped wrap blouse with a plunging neckline, tucked into high-waisted, faded grey flared jeans
A bold gold cuff bracelet and classic black heels elevate the look, adding a touch of glamour and authority
Her voluminous waves and soft, bronzed makeup highlight her features while maintaining an effortless, power-dressing appeal
he earthy brown leather contrasts beautifully with the cool blue tones of denim, creating a high-fashion, editorial vibe
