Arpan's Child Safety Week To Launch On November 14; NGO Sends Out Bold Warning: 'If You Sexually Abuse A Child, The Law Will Catch You'

Globally recognised non-profit organisation Arpan, which is dedicated to the elimination of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA), has announced the 7th edition of Child Safety Week (CSW).

The public awareness campaign is observed annually from November 14 to 20 and this year, they have a bold and uncompromising new theme: #POCSOPakadLega.

Actor and Arpan's goodwill ambassador Vidya Balan will lend her support as the face and voice of CSW 2025.

Also supporting the campaign and reinforcing the call to action against child sexual abuse with their influential presence are actors Shweta Kawaatra, Manav Gohil, and Anup Soni.

Alarming Statistics On Child Sexual Abuse

Child sexual abuse continues to be one of India's most under-addressed crimes. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB 2023), 71,641 cases of sexual crimes against children were reported in 2023, averaging 196 cases per day and eight every hour.

Even more distressing is the finding that 96.6 per cent of offenders were known to the victim — a trend that has remained consistent over the past several years, underscoring that most abuse occurs within the child's circle of trust.

Against this grim backdrop, Child Safety Week, initiated by Arpan in 2019, stands as a nationwide movement to amplify conversations and drive action to protect children from sexual abuse.

Over the years, it has grown from a moment of awareness to a platform for accountability and action — and a declaration of everyday resolve, reminding us that our greatest deterrent against abuse lies in collective vigilance and unwavering accountability.

Child Safety Week 2025

For CSW 2025, Arpan built on the momentum of its bold mass media strategy and the powerful #ProtectedByPOCSO theme introduced during CSW 2024, which focused on addressing offenders.

This year’s theme, 'POCSO Pakad Lega' brings the focus squarely on deterrence. It sends an uncompromising message to every offender: 'If you sexually abuse a child, the law will catch you (kissi bhi bacche ko galat tareeke se chhua toh #POCSOPakadLega), which serves both as a warning and a deterrent, making the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) visible, the consequences certain, and accountability real.

The campaign also calls on all adult stakeholders to play their part, reminding them that when adults take action, laws like POCSO come alive and ensure that offenders are held accountable.

Pooja Taparia, Founder and CEO of Arpan, said: “Child sexual abuse isn't a taboo topic to be shrouded in silence — it's a criminal offence, and silence only protects offenders. Through #POCSOPakadLega, we are no longer whispering about this issue; we are shouting it out loud — if you sexually abuse a child, the law will catch you. Our goal is to dismantle silence, empower adults to take action, and ensure that every offender knows that impunity is no longer an option. Every child deserves safety, and every offender deserves to be held accountable”.

The creative idea 'POCSO Pakad Lega' was conceptualised by VML. The creatives and campaign film were co-created by Arpan in collaboration with VML's creative team, combining strategic insight with compelling storytelling to reinforce the message of accountability under the POCSO Act.

The campaign will be amplified through a high-impact multimedia strategy comprising OTT and digital media; outdoor media including billboards, digital signage, and posters across the city; public transport networks like Mumbai Metro, BEST, TMC & TMT, NMMT and Western Railway; Mall activations; Activities in schools in Mumbai and PAN India through Block officers & District Officers and NGO partners etc.