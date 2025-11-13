 Secret Affairs At Workspace? India Ranks 2nd After Mexico In Office Romances; Study Reveals
Secret Affairs At Workspace? India Ranks 2nd After Mexico In Office Romances; Study Reveals

Despite stricter workplace boundaries, Indians continue to mix love and work, with four in ten admitting to relationships with colleagues

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
A new international study by Ashley Madison, in collaboration with YouGov, reveals that four in ten Indians have either dated or are currently dating a colleague. Conducted across 11 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and Germany, the survey covered 13,581 adults-and found that India ranks second globally when it comes to people admitting to workplace romances.

Global rankings and India’s position

Mexico leads the list, with 43% of respondents saying they’ve been romantically involved with a coworker, while India follows closely with 40%. In comparison, countries like the US, UK, and Canada report significantly lower figures of around 30%. The findings highlight that despite increasing awareness of professional boundaries, workplace relationships remain a notable part of modern office culture in India.

Gender and generational differences

The study also sheds light on gender dynamics. Men (51%) were more likely than women (36%) to have dated a coworker. When it comes to concerns about potential repercussions, 29% of women said they avoid office relationships fearing professional fallout, compared to 27% of men. Interestingly, men seem more worried about personal consequences- 30% versus 26% of women.

The younger workforce, particularly those aged 18 to 24, appeared most cautious, with 34% expressing concern about how such relationships could affect their careers. This suggests a growing sense of professionalism and boundary awareness among Gen Z employees.

A reflection of changing attitudes

Experts believe India’s high ranking may stem from shifting social values and increased openness toward non-traditional relationships. Another survey by Gleeden, a dating app for married individuals, found that 35% of Indians are currently in open relationships, and 41% would consider one if their partner suggested it. Interestingly, this trend extends beyond metros- towns like Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu reportedly lead in interest in extramarital affairs.

While workplace romances are becoming normalised, they still bring challenges- from conflicts of interest to professional risks. The findings highlight how India’s evolving relationship culture continues to blur the line between personal and professional life, making love at work both common and complex.

