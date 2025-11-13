What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here

In a scene that perfectly encapsulated Donald Trump’s trademark mix of showmanship and spectacle, the U.S. President was caught on camera spraying his new cologne, Victory 45–47, on visiting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during a meeting at the White House. “This is the best fragrance. Okay, so what we’ll do, take that. Put it in. And the other one is for your wife,” Trump quipped, before jokingly asking how many wives his guest had, prompting laughter around the room.

A Symbol of winning and strength

Trump’s new fragrance line, Victory 45–47, is more than just a product- it’s a statement. The name itself references his two non-consecutive presidential terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States. Announced on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump described the collection as being “all about Winning, Strength, and Success, for men and women.”

He added, “Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

Inside the collection

The Victory 45–47 line features two fragrances- an Eau de Parfum for women and a cologne for men. Both come in lavish gold bottles adorned with a miniature sculpture of Trump himself.

-Victory 47: Trump Cologne for Men: Described as having “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish,” it’s designed for men who exude leadership and confidence.

-Victory 47: Trump Perfume for Women: Said to “capture confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” it offers a sophisticated yet powerful feminine aroma.

Price and offers

Each bottle retails at $249 (₹22,000) , but the brand offers discounts for bulk buyers. Two bottles bring the price down to $199 (₹17,653) each, and a third purchase unlocks a $150 (₹13,306) bundle discount. The products are available exclusively on gettrumpfragrances.com.

The trump brand marches on

This isn’t Trump’s first foray into lifestyle branding- his name has appeared on everything from steaks to sneakers. But Victory 45-47 stands out as his most symbolically political product yet, intertwining his image of power and perseverance with a luxury scent.