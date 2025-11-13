Did Miss Israel Give 'Dirty Look' To Miss Palestine At Miss Universe 2025 Thailand? Melanie Shiraz Reacts To Viral Video

Miss Universe 2025 controversy | X

The Miss Universe 2025 stage may be glittering with glamour and global camaraderie, but this year’s pageant has found itself caught in a swirl of controversy. A new viral video featuring Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, and Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, sparked heated debate online after users claimed Shiraz gave Ayoub a “dirty look” during a group moment on stage. The clip, lasting only a few seconds, was enough to ignite a storm of speculation and criticism across social media.

What exactly happened?

In the footage, Shiraz appears to glance toward Ayoub as contestants lined up together, which many online interpreted as a display of animosity or jealousy. The reaction was immediate, with the comments section of Shiraz’s Instagram flooded with politically charged remarks, including “Free Palestine” and remarks such as “Miss Genocide,” with users connecting the moment to Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Check out the clip below:

'I was simply looking'

However, the Israeli contestant quickly addressed the allegations, dismissing them as baseless. Taking to Instagram, she clarified her side of the story, saying, “It’s very clear that I was simply looking toward other contestants as they came on stage. Adding dramatic language to ordinary moments — especially when it misrepresents people — doesn’t promote kindness or fairness. I hope you’ll reconsider in the future before choosing virality at the expense of others.”

The controversy comes at a time of heightened attention for Miss Universe 2025, especially as Nadeen Ayoub makes history as the first-ever Miss Palestine to participate in the competition. Furthermore, this latest viral moment adds to a growing list of disputes surrounding the pageant, which recently saw contestants protesting the alleged mistreatment of Miss Mexico.