Miss India Manika Vishwakarma Looks Ravishing In Ice-Blue Mermaid Gown At Miss Universe 2025 In Thailand

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma | Instagram

Miss India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, has turned the global stage of Miss Universe in Thailand into her personal runway. Representing India with confidence and dazzling style, the Rajasthan-born beauty queen is proving that fashion can be both powerful and meaningful. From an ethereal mermaid gown to an ivory statement piece and a vibrant look celebrating inclusivity, Manika’s wardrobe has become the talk of the pageant season.

The icy-blue mermaid moment

For the Miss Universe Gala Dinner, Manika channelled her inner sea goddess in an exquisite ice-blue gown that shimmered with every move. The bejewelled creation by Lê Thắng featured ombre sequins cascading down the bodice, blending into a tulle skirt that gave the illusion of flowing waves. The show-stealing ensemble was further completed with a plunging neckline, faux-nude base, thigh-high slit, and floor-sweeping train.

She completed her look with sapphire and crystal jewels, including a delicate maang tikka and earrings that added an Indian touch to her international look. With her makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, winged liner, and plum lips, and hair styled in soft, voluminous waves, Manika looked every bit the modern mermaid.

The ivory dream

For a red carpet appearance at the Miss Universe event, Manika embraced minimalist sophistication in a sleek ivory gown by Duy Tran Couture. The floor-length ensemble featured a split Mandarin collar, side cut-outs, padded shoulders, and a plunging neckline that perfectly balanced structure with sensuality. The gown’s tailored fit hugged her frame, ending in a graceful train that trailed behind her as she posed for photos.

The model accessorised the monochrome look with a black top-handle mini bag, diamond tennis bracelets, and dainty ear studs. Her luminous makeup was equally dreamy and chic with defined brows, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy caramel lip, while her hair was styled in soft side-parted waves.

The rainbow tribute

Manika’s most heartfelt moment came during the Miss Universe Parade, where she paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community that plays a vital role in the global pageant and entertainment industry. Dressed in a strapless gown by Lê Thắng again, she sparkled in a figure-hugging creation covered in vibrant, multi-hued rhinestones. The gown’s jewel-toned hues symbolised pride and inclusivity, glimmering beautifully under the lights.

She styled the shiny outfit with a statement diamond and emerald choker, matching earrings, and a bold bracelet, while her signature pageant glam and sleek hair tied the look together. Holding the LGBTQ+ flag proudly, she wrote on Instagram, "My dress today is to acknowledge their work and contribution to my journey and to the industry."