India Food Forum 2025 Begins At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre

India Food Forum is back with its 18th edition. The B2B event is taking place on November 11–12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The two-day congregation will bring together the entire food business ecosystem including manufacturers, marketers, distributors, retailers and hotel, restaurant and cafe/catering (HoReCa) companies under one roof.

This year, the theme is 'Building a Palate for Partnerships' and the event is expected to serve as the most comprehensive business platform for every segment of the food value chain. Patanjali is the FMCG partner at the event.

The attendees at India Food Forum 2025 with be able to network and connect with thinkers and innovators, witness the launch of new products, and be a part of conversations and discussions with leading names in the food business.

Echoing his thoughts on the event, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, says, "Food service is clearly one of India's most dynamic sectors today. Indian restaurant concepts and entrepreneurs are achieving global recognition for their menu innovations, sustainable sourcing and dining experiences. It's an exciting time for me to take on the role of Chairman, HoReCa Convention, at the prestigious India Food Forum 2025." Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with other thinkers and innovators from the Indian Food Service industry will be present at the event on November 12.

Damodar Mall, Chairman - Retail, India Food Forum and CEO - Grocery, Reliance Retail, adds: "If there is a celebration of partnerships between modern consumer brands and contemporary retail platforms, it is undoubtedly India Food Forum. In my calendar, India Food Forum days are synonymous with new possibilities and transformative partnerships. I look forward to reconnecting with many friends and partners."

India Food Forum 2025 will also host two of the country’s most prestigious award ceremonies — the 9th IMAGES Food Service Awards 2025, which recognises excellence in format innovation, marketing, business expansion, and customer experience across India's food service brands, and the 19th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards that honours outstanding achievements among food and grocery retailers.