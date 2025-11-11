 Delhi Car Blast: Know About THIS 800-Year-Old Temple Near Red Fort That Survived A Shocking Explosion
The national capital was in shock after a series of chilling events that left the city reeling. On Monday evening, a car exploded near Gate No. 1 of Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuring several others, according to officials.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Delhi: The national capital was in shock after a series of chilling events that left the city reeling. On Monday evening, a car exploded near Gate No. 1 of Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and injuring several others, according to officials. The explosion occurred around 7 PM in a Hyundai i20 vehicle, leaving disfigured bodies and wrecked cars scattered throughout the crowded area. In response to the incident, Delhi has issued a high alert. The nearby Gauri Shankar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati, is located just meters from the blast site.

The Red Fort region, located in the heart of Old Delhi, features some of Delhi's oldest religious sites, including the Gauri Shankar Temple, the Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, and the Sri Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara. At the time the blast incident took place, it was filled with worshippers and visitors. Law enforcement authorities indicated that the timing and closeness to significant temples suggest a potential intentional effort to strike a densely populated religious area. Here's everything you need to know about this ancient 800-year-old temple.

About the Gauri Shankar temple

The Gauri Shankar Temple is a historic and significant Hindu temple located on the main Chandni Chowk road in Old Delhi, directly opposite the Red Fort and next to the Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The temple also houses idols of their sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartika. The main attraction of this significant temple is an 800-year-old brown Shiva Lingam (phallus stone) surrounded by a marble depiction of a female organ (symbolising the divine feminine force, Shakti). The Lingam is decorated with silver serpents and a silver container above it that constantly drips water.

When was it constructed?

The temple, which is situated in the bustling Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, was originally built in 1760 by a Maratha soldier, Apa Ganga Dhar. He suffered grave injuries in combat and pledged to construct a temple in honour of Lord Shiva if he lived. Following his miraculous recovery, he kept his promise. Seth Jaipura renovated the temple in 1959. Though the initial structure is thought to be more than 800 years old, it has undergone renovations and reconstructions over the years. Seth Jaipura is recognized for a subsequent restoration.

Gauri Shankar Temple: Architecture

Gauri Shankar architecture is a blend of traditional and modern styles, featuring white polished marbles and intricately carved domes. The best time to visit the temple is on Shivratri.

