Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Ranchi, & Other Cities; Here's The Full List

Chhath Puja | FP Photo

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is a symbol of devotion, purity, and gratitude. It is the only major Hindu festival in the world that honors nature without causing any pollution or harm. The festival is the most ancient Vedic thanksgiving festival, dedicated to the eternal source of all life (the Sun).

Nawada, Bihar: On the third day of the Hindu festival of Chhath, devotees shop for fruits, flowers, and ritual items for the first Arghya to Surya. The city is beautifully decorated, and police remain vigilant to ensure a safe celebration. pic.twitter.com/wmMM2dHUwI — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

Chhath Puja significance

Chhath Puja 2025 reminds us that faith, discipline, and cleanliness are key to seeking divine blessings from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Observing these dos and don’ts ensures a spiritually fulfilling and auspicious celebration. On the second day of the sacred festival, Kharna is observed, which symbolises purification of body and soul, preparing devotees for the 36-hour nirjala fast that follows. The rituals reflect deep gratitude toward nature and the life-giving energy of the Sun.

Chhath Puja 2025: Sandhya Arghya Timings

Here is the list of sunset timings for the third day of Chhath Puja according to Drik Panchang data:

1. Delhi: 05:40 PM

2. Mumbai: 06:08 PM

3. Kolkata: 05:01 PM

4. Ranchi: 05:13 PM

5. Chennai: 05:44 PM

6. Bhubaneswar: 05:14 PM

7. Raipur: 05:56 PM

8. Ahmedabad: 06:05 PM

9. Jaipur: 05:48 PM

10. Chandigarh: 05:39 PM

11. Hyderabad: 05:47 PM

12. Shimla: 05:37 PM

13. Dehradun: 05:35 PM

14. Bhopal: 05:45 PM

About Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering)

The third day is the most important part of Chhath Puja. Devotees go to rivers or waterbodies to offer Sandhya Arghya. It is an offering to the setting Sun. This is considered spiritually significant because Chhath Puja uniquely worships both the setting and rising Sun, symbolising gratitude for the entire solar cycle — from dusk to dawn.

Chhath Puja 2025 | X/ @Satyamraj_in

On this special day, women dress in traditional sarees, usually yellow or red, and stand in water with soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits, thekua, sugarcane, and coconuts. Songs of devotion fill the environment, and Chhath ghats become illuminated with diyas and rangoli.