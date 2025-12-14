Mallika Sherawat Swears By These Yoga Asanas For Increased Blood Circulation & Stable Engery

Movement plays a key role in staying healthy, flexible, and energised, and Mallika Sherawat continues to advocate mindful fitness over extreme routines. In her latest Instagram update, the actor was seen practising yoga on her mat, flowing seamlessly between two of her favourite poses, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Urdhva Mukha Svanasana. Mallika shared that transitioning between these asanas helps improve blood circulation and revitalises the entire body.

Known for her disciplined yet balanced approach to wellness, Mallika has often spoken about relying on yoga, especially Iyengar yoga, rather than crash diets or short-term fitness trends. Her practice focuses on consistency, alignment, and gentle strength-building, making yoga accessible even for beginners.

Mallika Sherawat’s go-to yoga flow

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog) and Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog) are foundational poses frequently practised together, especially in Surya Namaskar sequences. When combined, they offer a harmonious blend of grounding and lifting, effort and ease.

The moving between these poses encourages spinal mobility while balancing strength with relaxation. The flow also helps synchronise breath with movement, which is essential for building both physical endurance and mental calm.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward-Facing Dog is a full-body stretch that lengthens the spine and strengthens the upper body. In this pose, the palms press firmly into the mat, shoulders remain stable, and hips lift upward to form an inverted “V” shape. The heels gradually move toward the floor, stretching the calves, hamstrings, and lower back.

This asana improves posture, strengthens the arms and shoulders, and increases space in the ribcage, allowing for deeper breathing. Since the head is positioned below the heart, it can also promote relaxation and mental clarity. It is often used as a resting pose during practice, while still keeping the body active and engaged.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Upward-Facing Dog focuses on opening the chest and energising the body. In this backbend, the arms straighten, shoulders roll back, and the chest lifts forward while the thighs remain off the mat. The tops of the feet press into the floor, supporting a strong yet fluid posture.

This pose helps build strength in the wrists, arms, and spine while stretching the abdomen, hip flexors, and chest. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana is known to boost confidence, improve breathing capacity, and counteract the effects of prolonged sitting by opening the front of the body.