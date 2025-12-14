Sonali Bendre's 'Best Thali Ever' Moment At Ahmedabad's House Of MG; Check Pics

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 14, 2025

Sonali Bendre is soaking in Ahmedabad vibes after wrapping up the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Panga, giving fans a glimpse of her stay in India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City

The actor checked into The House of MG, a premium heritage boutique hotel known for its old-world charm and cultural legacy

Sonali shared a carousel of pictures from the heritage property, offering a peek into its elegant interiors and serene atmosphere

Her stay included a memorable culinary experience at Agashiye, the hotel’s iconic rooftop Gujarati fine-dining restaurant

Posting a glimpse of her meal, Sonali captioned it, “Food coma... the best thali ever,” clearly impressed by the spread

The traditional Gujarati thali featured rice, roti, farsan, kadhi, dal, vegetables, pulses, potato curry, salad, chaat, juice and sweet dishes

The indulgent meal promises a true gastronomic journey, ending with the kind of food coma that guarantees a deep, restful sleep

