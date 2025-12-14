 'A Walk For Your Kidney': Kolkata Hospital Organises Health Walkathon To Mark Its 4th Anniversary | VIDEO
A kidney-speciality hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake chose an active way to celebrate its fourth year of service by hosting a public walkathon on Sunday morning. The event, themed 'A Walk for Your Kidney', was designed to encourage people to stay active and take preventive steps to protect kidney health.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Hospital Organises Health Walkathon To Mark Its 4th Anniversary | X

How The Event Unfolded

As per reports from Latestly, the walk began at 7 am from the hospital campus in JC Block, Bidhannagar.

Participants walked a 3-km route, finishing near Hotel Golden Tulip.

Around 1,000 people from different age groups took part.

The early-morning walk turned into a lively fitness drive, with residents walking together to support the idea that small daily habits can make a big difference to long-term health.

Public Figures Join the Cause

The walkathon drew attention with the presence of sports, film, administrative and medical personalities. Tennis great Leander Paes, actor Priyanka Sarkar, mountaineer Piyali Basak, Bidhannagar DCP Aneesh Sarkar, hospital founder Dr. Pratim Sengupta and hotel director Ashish Mittal walked alongside citizens, lending visibility to the awareness drive.

'Focus on Prevention, Not Just Treatment'

Speaking after the walk, Dr. Pratim Sengupta said the anniversary was a reminder of the hospital’s belief that preventive care is as important as medical treatment. He pointed out that walking is a simple, low-cost activity that helps improve circulation, supports kidney function and benefits mental health.

He added that the strong participation showed rising awareness about lifestyle-related health issues and said the hospital aims to keep promoting everyday fitness habits, rather than limiting the message to a single event.

