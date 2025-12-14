Would You Put Live Snails On Your Face? Here's What A Dermatologist Says About The Viral Snail Therapy

Scrolling through social media, you're bound to stumble upon a new trend every day. But one that has truly made people stop and stare is Snail Therapy. Chances are you've seen videos of people lying still while live snails slowly crawl across their faces. Known as "Snail Facials," this unusual skincare trend has taken the internet by storm, sparking equal parts curiosity, fascination and concern. But is it actually beneficial or just another fleeting fad?

To decode the trend, The Free Press Journal spoke to Dr Gagan Raina, Medical & Clinical Director, Cosmetologist & Aesthetic Medicine Specialist at Arisia Skin Clinic, who breaks down what snail therapy really involves and whether it's worth the hype.

What exactly is Snail Therapy?

According to Dr Raina, a snail facial involves placing live snails directly on the face, allowing them to crawl freely and release their natural secretion, known as mucin, onto the skin. This raw application is very different from conventional snail mucin-based skincare products.

"Commercial skincare uses purified, processed snail mucin that’s formulated into creams, serums, or essences for hygienic and controlled use," he explains.

Why did it go viral?

The trend's explosive popularity has a lot to do with its visual appeal. "The sight of live snails moving across the face is striking and highly shareable," says Dr Raina. The blend of an ancient beauty practice with modern social media virality has made it a global talking point.

But, does it actually work?

While snail mucin itself isn't a myth, the delivery method matters. Scientific studies support the benefits of purified snail mucin, which contains hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and peptides known for hydration, skin repair, and anti-ageing. However, Dr Raina notes that live snail facials are largely a hyped trend, not a medically endorsed treatment.

Are there risks involved?

Yes — and they shouldn’t be ignored. Dr Raina warns that live snail therapy comes with hygiene concerns, unpredictable mucin concentration, and the risk of skin reactions. Even processed snail mucin products can cause irritation, making patch testing essential.

Who should avoid it?

The dermat says people with snail, shellfish, or mollusc allergies should completely steer clear due to the risk of severe reactions. "Those with sensitive, inflamed, or acne-prone skin are advised to be cautious, as raw secretions may worsen existing skin issues," explains Dr Raina.

Snail therapy may look intriguing on your feed, but dermatologists recommend sticking to clinically tested snail mucin products rather than live snail facials. As the expert adds, "when it comes to skincare, safety, hygiene, and science matter far more than virality."